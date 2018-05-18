Speech to Text for THN wins track sectional

it ended up being the closest meet i've ever witnessed..... it was a beautiful eveing for the track and field sectional at terre haute north... the host patriots picked up some key points in long jump with ahmad benford and shot put with jack sherman, both finished second in their events ... braden klaber won in high jump...it was the south vermillion's seniors very first sectional title... west vigo senior ethan roach once again proved he's the fastest sprinter in the wabash valley, winning the 100 meter dash..... the wake forest signee then set a new school record in the 200, winning sectionals with a time of 21.79 ...roach is the first from west vigo to ever win three straight sectional titles in the 100 and 200..... how about freshman cael light.....in his very first sectional the terre haute south brave set a new pr to win the 1600 meter run .... 400 meter dash saw gary spence fight through a recent hamstring injury to win his very first sectional championship ... best finish of the night came in the 300 hurdles...north view's brylar metz rallies to beat cloverdale's andrew monnett by four-thousands of a second in a photo finish! damon kesler with just an incredible story ....the west vigo viking played baseball last year and borke his foot.....so he decided to run track this year and the sophomore goes out and wins the 3200..... this meet came down to the final event....the four by 400....terre haute south entered it up one and a half points, north had to take first to win the sectional and they do ... jonanthan wyrick in the anchor leg brings home the victory for the patriots... this is unbelievable ....north wins sectionals by a half point over south...127 and a half to 127.... north wins their first sectional championship since 2014... welcome back... the terre haute south girls tennis team was not only looking to stay unbeaten on the season, but the lady braves tonight were also looking to bring home not only looking to stay unbeaten on the season,