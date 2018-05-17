Speech to Text for Innovate Sullivan Kickoff

sullivan held a special event today at the sullivan civic center. it was called "innovate sullivan." guest speakers included representatives from "battery innovation center," and even "tesla". the theme was connecting rural indiana to the 21st century data driven economy. organizes say they hope the community was able to take important skills from the event. "it's all about innovation, startups, entrepreneursh ips and just improving the local innovation community." launch terre haute traveled to sullivan today to put on this event.