Terre Haute Police Awards

Posted: Thu May 17 20:29:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an awards banquet. this is the 27th year for the event. several terre haute police officers received awards for their work in the past year. some of those awards were for acts of bravery in dangerous situations. the event is just one way the community shows appreciation for officers. when you're recognized by your peers, it gives you a little extra support in going out and doing your job every day. we feel it's a small way in which we can say thank you for all you do to keep our wabash valley safe. this year carries an extra special meaning. the group also paid tribute to officer rob pitts. he was killed in the line of duty just a couple of weeks
