Rain is moving in for Friday

Rain is moving in for Friday

Posted: Thu May 17 20:26:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 17 20:26:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

wind around 9 mph. friday a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. cloudy, with a high near 75. east northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 40%. friday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms. cloudy, with a low around 64. east wind 5 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 50%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. of showers, mainly after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. east northeast wind around 9 mph.
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Overnight rain possible
