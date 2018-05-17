Speech to Text for Summertime and energy costs

conditioners. but -- there are ways you can save money. storm team 10's brady harp is standing by live in terre haute. he joins us to explain some energy saving methods. summer is almost here and so is the heat. the season can be a costly one for many and energy experts say there are easy ways to reduce the amount of money you need to spend on power. energy costs can be high during the summer but there are ways to reduce the blow. some even come from inside your home. brady: "using a ceiling fan during the summer will cause the air to feel cooler on your skin making you less dependent on using the air conditioner." walls around your home should be properly insulated against the outdoors. residents should also make sure no air leaks are happening from your attic - pipes - and wiring. brady: "experts say to seal the lining of your windows making sure no air is leaking through the outside so you don't waste precious money and energy cooling the outdoors." air conditioning can drive up the amount of money spent on power bills. always make sure the ac is not running while you do not need it. brady: "energy experts say having a wifi programmable thermostat will help you save money by automatically adjusting temperatures based on your schedule." when conditions are mild - it might also pay to just crack open a window. always make sure to have a professional inspect and clean your air conditioning system to ensure it is working properly. live in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10.