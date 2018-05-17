Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers: ISU Theft Report

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a theft investigation. and they need your help to solve it. chief deputy john moats explains in tonights crime stoppers report. this week's crime stoppers case comes from the files of the indiana state university police. according to an isu detective, a theft report was filed on april 27th reporting the theft of cash and credit cards from a vehicle parked in the parking garage on cherry street. the detective was able to review security cameras from the parking garage and found images of a female driving a blue chrysler mini-van into the garage. the female exited her vehicle and proceeded to walk around and pull on car door handles entering those cars that she found unlocked. later that night the suspect was successful in using the stolen credit cards at the wal-mart on sr 46. take a look at the images captured before and after the credit card transactions. the person of interest is a female wearing all black clothing except for a gray hoodie and white shoes. if you have any information on the identity of the suspect involved, call our tip line at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. local police officers got some deserved recognition tonight. first financial bank hosted