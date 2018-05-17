Speech to Text for The Brazil Police Department is ready for a new home

news 10's heather good joins us with an update on the project to relocate the city police department. i spoke with mayor brian wyndham today about progress on the project... and the chief of police who is eager to have a new space to work. a design is complete... and a timeline is set... to move the brazil police deparment to the former duke energy building. city law enforcement officers been operating out the the city hall basement for several decades. chief of police clint mcqueen says, "well, we've added a lot more officers since 1967 so things are pretty tight down here. it gets congested and it seems like we're bumping into each other all the time so we're excited to get to a new building that's going to offer us a lot more room and faciltiy to do some effective police work." the city secured the former duke energy building late last year. brazil mayor brian wyndham explains several needs will be met with the new plan. he expects the renovation will cost around 150-thousand dollars... and city council will have to decide whether to use cash reserves or borrow money. the city building inspector completed the design in collaboration with the police department. mayor brian wyndham says, "it's exciting. we really needed something like this in brazil. we're growing. everything around us is growing. as a city we certainly want to lead by example and be a lot more professional type atmosphere in that building and people certainly deserve that." the first of two ads has already been published looking for bids... there is a pre-bid meeting on the 29th so contractors can get a look at the building... the project will then open to bids on june 6th... with it awarded by the 13th. on schedule -- the mayor says he is confident the project can be done by late fall. the plan also includes moving the city water utility office to the new building. there... a drive-thru will be created so people can easily pay their bills. the city fire department will then use the space vacated by the police department and clerk treasurers' office will move into the former water utility office.