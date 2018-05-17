Clear

Request Denied: Fennell to report to jail on time

Posted: Thu May 17 20:11:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 17 20:11:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

had filed a request to delay his reporting date to june 15th. fennell said the delay would allow him to help his daughter recover from surgery. but, a judge did "not" grant that request. his report date will remain may 30th, as set by the bureau of prisons. he'll do his two years at the federal prison in pekin, illinois. a jury convicted fennell of stealing money from the vigo county school corporation. a worker at a local prison faces charges for
