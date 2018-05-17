Clear

Tom Allen talks about Ricky Brookins

IU coach says every team needs a Ricky Brookins

iu football head coach tom allen tonight paid a visit to terre haute ... coach allen was the special guest speaker for the wabash valley fellowship of christian athletes night of champions.... the event took place at union christian church in terre haute .....one of coaches big message to those on hand was to do the right things in and out of competition.... the iu football team has one of those players in former terre haute north star rick brookins.... coach allen says he has a lot of respect for his senior running back....
