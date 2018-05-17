Clear

TH South girls tennis win sectionals

Lady Braves win fourth straight sectional title

not only looking to stay unbeaten on the season, but the lady braves tonight were also looking to bring home their fourth straight sectional championship... the lady braves hosted terre haute north in the sectional final .... paige bennett was first done....the number three singles player for south rips a beautiful cross court forehand winner, she won six-love, six- love... of course south also picked up a point at one singles...erin fred-rick with the nice play off the net ..nice drop shot by the senior.... fred-rick won in straight sets... lauren rowe with a nice play at the net and point at two singles for terre haute south.....she won her match... terre haute south wins five-nothing....the fifth ranked braves extended their sectional winning streak to four in a row.... [502]victor oladipo drives pace car-vo one of the state's most popular figures
