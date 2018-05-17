Speech to Text for Newton Housing Grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

out of our bureau this afternoon. and it's all thanks to a federal grant. that money will soon trickle down to folks in "1"- illinois community.. to help fix up their homes. news 10 bureau chief gary brian has more. "here in newton illinois a grant is helping residents bring their homes up to code and also making them more effecient." the grant is the community development block grant. funds are supplied from the federal government and administered through the state. the grant is awarded to city's with low to moderate income residents. the city of newton was awarded $495,000. money will be used to renovate selected homes in the commuinity. this involves bringing homes up to code and installing energy efficient appliances. mayor mark bolander says the grant is vital for communities like newton. "it's a big help because a lot of homes that are going to benefit from this perhaps wouldn't have done this on their own. they needed this extra little bit of help to make sure their home was going to be there long term." "here in newton illinois, i'm gary brian, back to you."