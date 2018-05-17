Clear

The Deming Park train is closed

Posted: Thu May 17 15:53:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 17 15:53:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

be running for a while. we're talking about the train at deming park. recently, the engine caught fire. park superintendent eddie bird says what caused that has been fixed. but now the engine has very little power to it. so they're looking for a replacement. bird says one of his top priorities is to get the train back up and running as soon as possible. [b17]lifeguards needed-vo fs the parks department also tells us they're
