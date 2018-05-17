Clear

A nice Thursday, but will rain be here Friday?

A nice Thursday, but will rain be here Friday?

Posted: Thu May 17 15:43:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 17 15:43:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

showers, mainly after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. east northeast wind around 9 mph. friday a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. cloudy, with a high near 75. east northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 40%. friday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms. cloudy, with a low around 64. east wind 5 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 50%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Overnight rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

