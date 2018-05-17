Speech to Text for The AgBot Challenge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with advancing technology. that includes the agriculture industry. that's why one local family has been working to inspire others all through friendly competition. news 10s garrett brown saw it first hand. parke county is well known for the covered bridge festival. but now... it's also known as the home of one of the only agriculture robotic competitions in the world. it's one that draws in teams from across the country. including a team from right here terre haute. busses and trailers from all over the u.s. showed up to gerrish farms just outside rockville. they all showed up to take part in this year's agbot challenge. one of those teams being indiana state university. "actually knew of gerrish farms and that this competition was here so he roped us all into that and we decided we were going to participate, come up with something and learn something new." isu only has a prototype of their design so far. but it's a way show off their early work to others. teams from all over the world come to faceoff in various competitions when it comes to field work. it's been an event steadily growing from many years. "in 2015 we started recruiting teams to build autonomous machines capable of performing task in agriculture. so that allowed us in 2016 to have our first agbot challenge." thursday served as expo day. schools brought students who are already interested in this area of engineering. to the gerrish family this is one of the reasons they started the event to inspire the next generation. "so it will be lovely to see the agbot challenge continue and have these elementary and high school kids one day be entering as entrepreneurs or through university's and high schools themselves." with over one hundred thousand dollars' worth of prizes some participates will be going home winners. but those from isu are focusing on the biggest prize from the event. a broader knowledge when it comes to agriculture robotics. "i'm going to learn alot. we're gonna see what everybody else is going to bring to the competition. i'm going to take notes, figure out what we can do better. what i can improve on, new things to add that i've never thought of before. then we're going to get together as a team and we are going to make it happen." the competition will continue from now until saturday afternoon. the event is open to the public. for more information...go to our website... wthitv.com. back to you.