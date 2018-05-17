Speech to Text for More parking for the Aquatic Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the "vigo county aquatic center", you know parking is hard to come by. that's why the "park board" approved a request to "add" 60 to 70 parking spaces t the aquatic center's parking lot. the request came after neighbors of voorhees park made complaints. they're upset about so many vehicles parking in front of their homes. the aquatic center already leases the land where the extra spaces will be built. the majority of the world is moving