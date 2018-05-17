Clear

More parking for the Aquatic Center

More parking for the Aquatic Center

Posted: Thu May 17 15:36:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 17 15:36:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for More parking for the Aquatic Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the "vigo county aquatic center", you know parking is hard to come by. that's why the "park board" approved a request to "add" 60 to 70 parking spaces t the aquatic center's parking lot. the request came after neighbors of voorhees park made complaints. they're upset about so many vehicles parking in front of their homes. the aquatic center already leases the land where the extra spaces will be built. the majority of the world is moving
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Overnight rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It