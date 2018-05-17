Speech to Text for Mock crash in Sullivan County

your life. that's the message students in sullivan learned today. the "sullivan county sheriff's office" held a mock crash today. it involved students at sullivan high school.. the crash simulated what could happen if you're drunk behind the wheel. we talked to sullivan county sheriff clark cottom. he said one of the hardest things to do as an officer is knocking on a door to tell parents their child has died. "it's just heart wrenching and sadly i've had to do that in the last year. i just told the kids a little bit ago that since we've did this demonstration last year there's been more than one teenager in sullivan county who's lost their life to drunk driving. " cottom says next year when he does this demonstration.. he hopes to be able to tell students "no one" has died in connection to drinking and driving.