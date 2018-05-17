Speech to Text for Urban Hairstylist grand opening

bottom line! "urban hairstylists" is now ope in terre haute. it's located in the riverside plaza. that's on u.s. 41. urban hairstylists used to be known as the salon at macy's. earlier this year macy's in terre haute closed for good. this left the future of the salon up in the air. that's because the salon leased space from the department store. that's when workers decided to pack up and re-open under a new name. "we have worked together for so long we're more like family. so for us greeting the clients whether it's my clients or someone else's client there's just a nice family / community feeling in our salon so we definitely wanted to stay together and keep that. " terre haute business leaders helped the new salon celebrate today. this included mayor duke bennett.