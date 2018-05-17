Speech to Text for Meals on Wheels needs your help

senior citizens every day in our community.. now they're asking for "your" help .. news 10's kylee stewart tells us how you can get involved.. meals on wheels works hard year round to feed members of the community.. which is why they're looking for help! the program feeds senior citizens in the community.. as well as those who are in need. last night -- the program held a dine to donate at "i-hop" in terre haute.. all to raise funds for their new "assistance program". the program helps those who can't afford meals.. so they're able to eat every week. research shows the program can keep seniors fed for a year ..for "less money" than spending "one day" in a hospital.. "it is a matter of do i eat this week or do i have electricity. so it's essential to be able to have an assistance capability." the group is looking for volunteers as well. and they need more than just drivers to deliver the meals. they're looking for kitchen help... as well as help with events and donations. for more information you can visit our website at wthi tv dot com reporting live in terre haute.. i'm kylee stewart.. news 10...