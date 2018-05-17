Clear

More information released on railroad crash

Posted: Thu May 17 15:26:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 17 15:26:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

after it crashed into a train early this morning. authorities say someone was driving east on davis drive. that's near erie canal road in southern vigo county. that driver was approaching a set of railroad tracks with the stop arms down. police say the driver tried to go around the stop arms and was hit by a train. the driver's injuries were not serious.
