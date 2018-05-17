Speech to Text for Humane Society Scam in Sullivan County

"you" need to be aware of! someone is reportedly posing as a worker from the humane society of sullivan countyy. she says her name is elizabeth. she drives a red van. the humane society says she stopped by a house late last night.. threatening to take some puppies from a family. we stopped by the humane society of sullivan county this afternoon. they wanted you to know...if they stop by your house it will be during the day. and...they will always be in a marked van with proper identification. [b5]sullivan county humane society scam-sot "..when our staff goes out they wear shirts that state humane society of sullivan county. they're going to get new id badges that also state that they represent the humane society.." ///////// tow says if they ever have to take animals...they will have police with them. if you encounter a similar scam.. report it to authorities.. immediately. the driver of a truck is "ok"