Speech to Text for A special judge takes on the civil case

over the vigo county school corporation's "civil lawsuit" against defendants tied to that kickback scheme. that scheme cost local schools tens of thousands of dollars. "judge robert hunley" of sullivan county accepted the case on may 14th. last month, judge lucky reddy recused herself from the case. she did this after discovering she shared a dinner table with paula shahadey. she's one of the defendants. shahadey's husband frank, franklin fennell, mike pick, and m and p properties are also named as defendants. the school coroporation's attorneys asked for a partial summary of judgement against pick and "m and p properties" on april 30th. pick's lawyer asked for more time to respond. we have info on a scam out of sullivan county