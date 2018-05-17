Clear

A special judge takes on the civil case

A special judge takes on the civil case

Posted: Thu May 17 15:22:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 17 15:22:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A special judge takes on the civil case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over the vigo county school corporation's "civil lawsuit" against defendants tied to that kickback scheme. that scheme cost local schools tens of thousands of dollars. "judge robert hunley" of sullivan county accepted the case on may 14th. last month, judge lucky reddy recused herself from the case. she did this after discovering she shared a dinner table with paula shahadey. she's one of the defendants. shahadey's husband frank, franklin fennell, mike pick, and m and p properties are also named as defendants. the school coroporation's attorneys asked for a partial summary of judgement against pick and "m and p properties" on april 30th. pick's lawyer asked for more time to respond. we have info on a scam out of sullivan county
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Overnight rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It