Fennell requests extension in reporting to prison

Posted: Thu May 17 15:21:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 17 15:21:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

about franklin fennell. he's the former vigo county school corporation employee sentenced in a kickback scheme. good evening and thanks for joining us. news 10 has confirmed fennell has asked a judge to "delay" when he has to repor to federal prison. the bureau of prisons set may 30th as the day he is to begin serving his sentence. he'll do his time at the federal prison in pee-kin, illinois. fennell's attorney filed a request to delay his reporting date to june 15th. that's because his daughter suffered an injury that required surgery. fennell says the delay will allow him to help in the recovery process. the deputy u-s attorney who tried fennell's case
