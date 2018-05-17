Speech to Text for Aldi is now open on the south side of Terre Haute

over for many shoppers !! that's as -- "aldi's" is officially open on the south side of terre haute. check this out! before the doors even opened this morning -- people lined the building waiting to get a glimpse of the new super market. this new store -- gives customers a faster and easier way to shop. the previous store, on first street -- is now closed. aldi officials say -- the layout of this new store -- focuses on what people love most, fresh food -- dairy and baked goods! " we've been serving the terre haute community now for over 23 years - today we're thrilled to cut the ribbon and open the doors to our new facility. to continue to serve the terre haute customers, our loyal fan base.. and invite new customers in." aldi's is currently building another location right now on the east side of terre haute. it will be located on state road "46" -- near meijer. "small town, big heart !!" that's