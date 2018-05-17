Clear

Train and truck collideThursday morning

One man walked away from this crash with no injuries.

Posted: Thu May 17 09:18:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 17 09:18:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Train and truck collideThursday morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

collide on the south side of terre haute. this is on erie canal and davis drive. the crash happened just before "10:30" this morning. you can see... in the video here -- the vehicle was completely smashed. our news 10 crew says -- one man walked away from this crash with no injuries. at last check -- the train was still stopped and blocking traffic. so drivers -- please avoid that area. [506]terre haute shots fired call-vo a person is behind bars this mid-day. that's after -- police say, a short chase... led to
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It