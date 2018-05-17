Speech to Text for Student Field Sculpture Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high school students will transpose images into 100 by 100 grass plots. images will be carved out with mowers. on saturday and possibly sunday, you can go to the airport in sullivan co, get into a plane, and see these images. thirteen sponsors have stepped up to help with this project including the tourism commission. cost is $15 donation to the airport. for more information, call 243-9346 or go to www.sullivancountyin.c om buethe. twenty sullivan co. high school students will transpose images into 100 by 100 grass plots. images will be carved out with mowers. on saturday and possibly sunday, you can go to the airport in sullivan co, get into a plane, and see these images. thirteen sponsors have stepped up to help with this project including the tourism commission. cost is $15 donation to the airport. for more information, call 243-9346 or go to www.sullivancountyin.c om buethe. twenty sullivan co. high school students will transpose images into 100 by 100 grass plots. images will be carved out with mowers. on saturday and possibly sunday, you can go to the airport in sullivan co, get into a plane, and see these images. thirteen sponsors have stepped up to help with this project including the tourism commission. cost is $15 donation to the airport. for more information, call 243-9346 or go to www.sullivancountyin.c om buethe. twenty sullivan co. high school students will transpose images into 100 by 100 grass plots. images will be carved out with mowers. on saturday and possibly sunday, you can go to the airport in sullivan co, get into a plane, and see these images. thirteen "a new record putting your students at risk -- the county's message for the