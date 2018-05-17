Clear

Student Field Sculpture Project

Twenty Sullivan Co. high school students will transpose images into 100 by 100 grass plots, images will be carved out with mowers.

Posted: Thu May 17 05:57:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 17 06:01:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Student Field Sculpture Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high school students will transpose images into 100 by 100 grass plots. images will be carved out with mowers. on saturday and possibly sunday, you can go to the airport in sullivan co, get into a plane, and see these images. thirteen sponsors have stepped up to help with this project including the tourism commission. cost is $15 donation to the airport. for more information, call 243-9346 or go to www.sullivancountyin.c om buethe. twenty sullivan co. high school students will transpose images into 100 by 100 grass plots. images will be carved out with mowers. on saturday and possibly sunday, you can go to the airport in sullivan co, get into a plane, and see these images. thirteen sponsors have stepped up to help with this project including the tourism commission. cost is $15 donation to the airport. for more information, call 243-9346 or go to www.sullivancountyin.c om buethe. twenty sullivan co. high school students will transpose images into 100 by 100 grass plots. images will be carved out with mowers. on saturday and possibly sunday, you can go to the airport in sullivan co, get into a plane, and see these images. thirteen sponsors have stepped up to help with this project including the tourism commission. cost is $15 donation to the airport. for more information, call 243-9346 or go to www.sullivancountyin.c om buethe. twenty sullivan co. high school students will transpose images into 100 by 100 grass plots. images will be carved out with mowers. on saturday and possibly sunday, you can go to the airport in sullivan co, get into a plane, and see these images. thirteen "a new record putting your students at risk -- the county's message for the
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It