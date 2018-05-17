Clear

Clouds will increase as the day goes along and a isolated showers still appear to be a possibility

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms still possible. High: 83° Thursday night: Showers and thundershowers developing overnight. Low: 65° Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High: 75°

Posted: Thu May 17 03:08:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 17 03:11:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Rain Continues to Threaten
