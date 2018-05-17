Speech to Text for Clouds will increase as the day goes along and a isolated showers still appear to be a possibility

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fight showers and thunderstorms look possible. low at 65. same story during the day tomorrow: showers and storms are likely with a high at 75. unsettled weather cruising into the weekend: high on saturday at 81. sky. highs at 83. rain chances show back up tonight; a few fight showers and thunderstorms look possible. low at 65. same story during the day tomorrow: showers and storms are likely with a high at 75. unsettled weather cruising into the weekend: high on saturday at 81. terre haute leaders are working to mem-or-ialize -- sky. highs at 83. rain chances show back up tonight; a few fight showers and thunderstorms look possible. low at 65. same story during the day tomorrow: showers and storms are likely with a high at 75. unsettled weather cruising into the weekend: high on saturday at 81. terre haute leaders are working to mem-or-ialize -- sky. highs at 83. rain chances show back up tonight; a few fight showers and thunderstorms look possible. low at 65. same story during the day tomorrow: showers and storms are likely with a high at 75. unsettled weather cruising into the weekend: high on saturday at 81. terre haute leaders are working to mem-or-ialize -- sky. highs at 83. rain chances show back up tonight; a few fight showers and thunderstorms look possible. low at 65. same story during the day tomorrow: showers and storms are likely with a high at 75. unsettled weather cruising into the weekend: high on saturday at 81. terre haute leaders are working to mem-or-ialize --