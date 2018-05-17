Speech to Text for Brazil working on snagging facade grant

dropping its name in the ring for some major state money. city leaders say the money would be used to attract "you" to the area. news 10s alia blackburn joins us now in our studio. she has more on how this grant could help beautify brazil. [b17]brazil facade grant-front pkg mayor brian wyndham told me the city of brazil has applied for the faade grant once before -- but fell short. this time -- he said he's confident the city has what it takes to be a contender. it may be a small town .... nats of cars driving by but there's a lot of traffic here... "when i was young girl this place was hopping ..." teresa ringo says she's seen brazil fall on hard times... but having moved her business -- hoosier homes and land -- to downtown about 6 years ago... "it's really improved since we have been here." and city leaders want to keep that momentum going... "once it gets rolling that's when you really wanna put the pedal to the medal." mayor brian wyndham says they're trying their luck at the faade grant again. about 574- thousand dollars would go to an exterior make- over on 8 buildings -- including the ones you see here. wyndham says the owners would put up a 20- percent match... "most of all the buildings are in an area together.. whereas they're not strung all over the place. it does have a lot more impact if they're all within a 2-block area." to wyndham -- that's an advantage they did not have before.. "we're making a lot of positive steps." and some hope -- it's enough to land brazil on the receiving end. so that the city -- and its businesses -- can have more ways to thrive... "i hope it brings people here to spend money on restaurants and different projects that we got going on, and being a realtor i hope it brings more people that want to live in brazil, indiana." mayor wyndham said the grant application is due july 20th. he said they're expecting to hear if they got it sometime in the fall. back to you. [b18]brazil main street group work-vo the brazil main street group