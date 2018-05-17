Speech to Text for Harper walks off for Northview against Lincoln

after an average start to the season the knights have found their groove.. northview hosting vincennes lincoln.. the alices hoping to stop northview's streak at eight in a row.. they're down 2 in the 7th though.. needing an answer.. and this time it's bo deckard.. centerfield misplays the liner.. and two runs will score.. this game all tied at 4-4.. lincoln looking for a lead.. just one out with a runner on 3rd.. brayden seger flies out to braydon tucker in shallow right..throw to stop the runner is way high .. vincennes lincoln takes the lead.. northview trails 6-4 in the bottom of the 7th.. braydon tucker hits it all the way to the fence.. that scores trey shaw and it's a one-run ball game with the tying run on 2nd.. next batter.. is brigham booe.. tucker stealing 3rd already.. goes for home on the wild pitch .. he ignored the hold call from his coach.. tucker in for the tying score.. it's 6-all.. northview loads the bases with two outs.. check out the infield from lincoln.. three guys on the left side.. leaving just two outfielders.. and brevan harper makes them pay.. the senior walks it off with a single to center.. a thrilling comeback win for northview.. the knights win number nine in a row.. lincoln falls 7-6. a former vincennes lincoln talent is headed away from the