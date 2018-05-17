Speech to Text for Sprucing up Sportland Park

and is host to hundreds of kids and their families. now a group is organizing efforts to "spuce up sportland". news 10's heather good joins us now with more on plans to keep the park looking great for future families. the clinton breakfast optimist club operates a youth soccer program at sportland park. i made a stop there during peak hours to find out more about efforts to raise 50- thousand dollars and how the money will be used. each sunday... hundreds of kids and their families fill sportland park in clinton. now... members of the the clinton breakfast optimist club want to ensure the park is maintained and improved for a growing soccer program. dustin wilson says, "a lot of youth sports programs are dwindling... ...ours is growing and so it was really common sense for us to support the youth and the thing that they're already choosing to do... covered: ...and just make that program greater." the group has already raised 20-thousand dollars toward a 50-thousand dollar goal. covered: dustin wilson says, "we've done some turf repair, we're currently working on a repaving project for our quarter mile lap track on cam: and coming up in june, the first week in june, we're going to be installing some bleachers, covered: repainting the concession stand, picnic tables, adding benches, bike racks, dog clean-up stations and four new grills." there are also efforts to create a middle school soccer feild with a scoreboard... remodel the wildcat pavilion stage and restrooms. in all... it's a four phase project and organizers say they're in phase two now. one young soccer star says he's a fan of the plan. dominick hanson says, "it could use some improvements but i'm just glad that kids like me can have a chance to play here and have some fun and bond with friends and just get to play a sport and get activity outside." the optimist club is doing this work with the help of the vermillion county community foundation and the city of clinton parks department... and many others. there are fundraisers planned for later this year and you can donate to the cause. we will have all those details on our website... wthitv.com. people around the world are waiting for the