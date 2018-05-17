Speech to Text for Replacing the Fairbanks Park boat docks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

get a grant to replace a boat dock. last winter, ice damaged the "fairbanks park boat dock". now the parks department is doing what it can to get a new one this year. replacing the dock was a big topic on the park board's agenda tonight. park superintendent eddie bird says his department is working close with mayor duke bennet for a grant. if received, it'll help with the roughly 42-thousand dollar price tag. a specific kind of dock would also help prevent future accidents involving ice. "if we do get that grant money we will be able to replace the dock hopefully this year. hopefully with the new dock we are putting in we will be able to pull it out in the winter and prevent that ice flow damage again." there are also plans for the old dock. the city is currently selling chuncks of the old dock for the community to purchase. call the parks department if you'd like to buy part of it. a local college team will play