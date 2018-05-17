Clear

Coke and Carbon cleanup on hold

Coke and Carbon cleanup on hold

Posted: Wed May 16 19:20:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 16 19:20:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Coke and Carbon cleanup on hold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city redevelopment commission met this evening. members revealed the bids to continue clean up at the brownfield site at 13th and hulman streets. they felt the bids were too high. so, they tabled the item for now. this specific part of the project involved removing vegetation. the group will now re-work the plans and ask for new bids. a vigo county road is one step closer
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It