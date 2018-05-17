Clear

Meetings to clear up the dance ordinance

up confusion over a so-called dance permit ordinance. it's a story we've been following for several weeks now. councilwoman, martha crossen will lead a committee. public officials and community members will be a part of the group. the goal is to improve the ordinance. several people have attended council meetings to voice their concerns. there's already been discussion on changing some of the language. right now, it's called a dance permit. and, the code requires people hosting an advertised party to have a permit. the committee should meet late this month, or early next month to discuss making changes. turning to the weather department...
