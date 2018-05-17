Clear

Suspect leads police on short chase

Posted: Wed May 16 19:17:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 16 19:17:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a police pursuit. the terre haute police department said around 5:30 this evening, an officer tried to make a traffic stop. a person ran from the officer, and a short chase started. at some point, a shot was fired. officers quickly took a suspect into custody. police told us no one was hurt.
