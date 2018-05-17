Speech to Text for Upgrade Vincennes

their homes a face lift. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in knox county. he joins us now with more on how the program works. home upgrades, they can be expensive and time consuming. but here in vincennes, one group is giving residents some help. since 2001, the vincennes urban enterprise zone has been helping upgrade businesses. but this year, that money will help homeowners.. "we are offering grants to those people living in the zone. if they want to fix up their home with siding, roofing, windows, doors, things like that. they can apply to the urban enterprise association for up to $5,000" money for these grants comes from businesses participating within the zone. businesses receive incentives that brings them tax savings. 24% of those savings then goes back to the uea. executive director dan ravellette hopes these grants will encourage those who are making or considering renovations to their homes. "vincennes is a great city to live in. and overall it's a beautiful city. but there are areas, as there are in any city, that could use some improvement." money from the grant is reinbursed to homeowners. people must be approved and complete a project to received the reinbursments. in order to be eligible, homeowners must fill out a two page application and attend a uea board meeting. "if the board approves the funding, the person can go back and get things done. but they need to have atleast two estimates for the board to consider." if you'd like to get more information on how you can receive a grant or get your hands on one of these applications, head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. reporting live in vincennes, gary brian, back to you. i'll have your full