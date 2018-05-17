Clear

Photographer display in Brazil

Posted: Wed May 16 16:02:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 16 16:02:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the motto for one local museum. news 10 stopped by the "clay county historical society museum" today. that's where we found a travelling exhibit on display. it features world war two photographs. a famous photographer from gary, indiana took those photos. museum leaders say you can only move forward in life by examining the past. practice for the indy 500 continued
