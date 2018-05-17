Speech to Text for The latest on the Cook Bridge

news 10's lacey clifton has this update from west terre haute. "it's been a long road to get here, but the cook road bridge in vigo county is finally making some good progress toward opening soon." vigo county engineer larry robbins is one of many working to get the bridge open again. the bridge has been closed for a year now. construction on the bridge started in december. but for months -- crews battled bad weather. then-- another wrinkle in the plan-- the bridge had to be redesigned after finding shale at the build-site. but wednesday -- a glimmer of hope. that's as the steel beams for the bridge structure were placed. vital pieces to the big puzzle. "we appreciate them being patient, we hope to have a better product than what was here before. so we won't have the issues that we had with the road flooding out." "so after several setbacks, the million dollar question, when will motorists be able to drive the cook road bridge once again? well crews on scene tell me one month. that's of course weather permitting so try to be patient. but, they're thinking one month before motorists can once again drive the cook road bridge. reporting in vigo county i'm lacey clifton for news 10." officials say the final steps to this project include