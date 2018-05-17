Speech to Text for Vigo County EMA preps

when this happens ...one group is working behind the scenes to keep your family safe. storm team 10's chris piper joins us now to explan who they are. we're just beginning the severe weather season, although we haven't seen anything "over the top" yet... the threat is always there. with that threat comes the fear of disasters. because of this, one local agency is always ready to go. weather can change quickly. luckily, because of that, the vigo county emergency management agency is always watching. "ya know, this is the time of year when bad weather can just pop up at a very short notice, so we pay a little more attention on a daily basis for watching the possibility." jd kesler is the deputy director of vigo county's ema.. he says when severe weather strikes, communication is the key. "the first thing we do, is whoever sees it first, we contact each other. then we also go on national weather service, and we kinda monitor them also all the time anyway to see if there's anything bad coming up." from there, it's all about what they have, and how quickly they can get things moving. "we have sand bags, we have the ability to get sand to different locations in conjunction with the sand bags. we also have some emergency equipment. either we have it, or we're in contact constantly with the agencies that do." and the good news is, kesler says being prepared now will help them be prepared later in the year. "i always say, if you're prepared for one disaster, you're prepared for all of them, pretty effectively. there are some basic things that we need to do, no matter what we're preparing for." so you can sleep well, knowing there's someone always looking out for your safety. kesler also says an easy way to keep yourself informed, is by getting a weather radio. you can set it to your specific county, and it will alert you for any weather event you choose.