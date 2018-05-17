Speech to Text for Alexander Beal murder case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of clay county, illinois. it's a case that involves the death of a child in clay city. 22-year old alexander beal was assigned what's called a "special public defender" in court today. that's according to clay county, illinois state attorney...joel powless. powless told news 10...the normal public defender had a conflict with the case so a "special" attorney was assigned beal faces charges of 1st degree murder and aggravated battery to a 2 year old child. his preliminary hearing has been set for june 4th at 1 pm. a vigo county judge sentenced a man who