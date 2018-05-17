Speech to Text for Crime and hot weather

good evening and thanks for joining us. police say the rise in temperatures means crime is on the rise as well. news 10's abby kirk is live at the terre haute police department. she joins us now to tell us why police get a whole lot busier when it's hot out! patrece and rondrell--- usually when temperatures are extremely cold or hot---people stay indoors. but as temperatures become more comfortable, more people are outdoors. and ---police say there is a bigger opportunity for crime. nat hotter weather .... means busier officers... "more people are out, more neighborhood spats...communi ty spats." sergeant joe watts says they respond to a lot more calls in the summer months. "you have more people out and about because it's not cold and they are not camped out in their own home." "theft" is one the most reporte crimes.... sgt. watts says to be cautious about leaving your lawn tools out, garage doors open, and to store personal belongings---such as bicylces and lawn mowers. "normally the hotter temperatures bring a lot more domestic related calls." nat irene white is the director of legal advocacy for coda---the council on domestic abuse at the vigo county courthouse. "i dont know...its something about the hot weather." working nearly 17 years as an weather." working nearly 17 years as an investigator for the terre haute prosecutor's office.. she's witnessed seasonal trends of crime---first- hand. last summer, june july and august of 2017---- more than 200 people were sheltered in the courthouse for domestic cases... "tempers flare quicker ..." and---in 20-18... those numbers have nearly doubled.. "a lot of times its because of alcohol, because of drugs." she says alcohol can be a factor... mixed with heat.... can lead to agression and violence. "people dont report right away. if you see something say something..." white says she's expecting an increase in domestic cases this summer as compared to last summer. she says far too many people never make a police report. "coda" services are available 24-7. we'll post that contact information on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. back to you.