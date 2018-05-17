Speech to Text for Wiley High School Memorial

took place at the vigo county public library. it marks the start of the wiley high school memorial plaza project. alumni hope this will serve as a way to preserve the history of wiley high school. the school shut their doors in 19-71 to be consolidated into the new school system we have today. this plaza will have new park benches .. a memorial plate.. as well as a stone wall from the original high school. leaders hope this new plaza will honor this historic school. [e2]wiley memorial groundbreaking-sot vo 4:08:36;28 "its part of the history of terre haute, an important history. it was terre hautes first high school, longest living high school and we want to make sure that future generations understand and appreciate that what went on in this very area right where we are standing in." overall.. the committee has raised nearly "1"-hundred thousand dollars for the plaza. that's all thanks to over "5"-hundred friends and alumni of wiley. a formal dedication date is set for july 14th. a local shop sets a new fundraising goal. hear what they hope to do