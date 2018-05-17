Clear

Central and tractor supply

Central and tractor supply

Posted: Wed May 16 15:21:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 16 15:21:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Central and tractor supply

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

spring break.. students at central elementary school in clinton started gardens filled with produce and flowers. each grade level has their own area to tend to. the project has been made possible through several different organizations.. including tractor supply... wal- mart and the white violet center. the goal is to get children interested in gardening and learn about renewable resources. "the kids have had a blast. each grade level gets the chance to come outside and plant and get their hands dirty and then come out and monitor the progress, water, make sure everything is growing well, so they really get to see the product from start to now starting to finish when things are coming into bloom." "jenkins" hopes this will continue as an annual project. straight ahead -- it's a beauty in the making.. "the city of vincennes
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It