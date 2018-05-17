Speech to Text for Central and tractor supply

spring break.. students at central elementary school in clinton started gardens filled with produce and flowers. each grade level has their own area to tend to. the project has been made possible through several different organizations.. including tractor supply... wal- mart and the white violet center. the goal is to get children interested in gardening and learn about renewable resources. "the kids have had a blast. each grade level gets the chance to come outside and plant and get their hands dirty and then come out and monitor the progress, water, make sure everything is growing well, so they really get to see the product from start to now starting to finish when things are coming into bloom." "jenkins" hopes this will continue as an annual project. straight ahead -- it's a beauty in the making.. "the city of vincennes