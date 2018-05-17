Clear

Road closings in Terre Haute

Posted: Wed May 16 15:19:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 16 15:19:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

haute drivers. parts of "13th and 14th" street are closed right now. that's at the intersection of harrison street. the city is putting in a new storm sewer. this means "13th" street near harrison will be closed for "2" weeks. this construction is also impacting "13 and a half" and "14th" streets. drivers should take the "de- tour" route from hulman to "3rd street. a slight drop in temperatures across the valley.
