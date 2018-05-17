Speech to Text for A local sailor on 1st Navy stealth ship

as he gets to serve on one of the newest ships in the "united states navy". petty officer first class "jeremy kowalsky " is serving on one of the navy's first stealth ships. "kolwalsky" graduated from "turkey run high school" in 2004. he will be serving on the "u-s-s thomas hudner".. which i an arleigh burke-class destroyer. "kowlasky" will be playing a vital role on the ship. he will be responsible for the operation and maintenance on some of the ships weapons control systems. his ship is set to cast off later this year in boston.