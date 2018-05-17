Speech to Text for Top Guns shirt sale

fundraising goals. it all started as a way to honor fallen officer "rob pitts". last week.. we told you about "top guns" selling shirts. they say "any place. any time.. i've got your six." all the money raised is going to buy the terre haute police department a new k-9 and naming him "pitts". now.. "tops guns" sa they have hit their goal. they've raised more than "12"- thousand dollars. but.. they say they're not finished just yet. folks at top guns say if enough money is raised.. they hope to be able to buy another k-9 for a different police department. if you would like to purchase one of these shirts.. go to our website at w-t-h-i t-v dot com a wabash valley native is receiving some recognition. that's