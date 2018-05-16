Clear

Kyle Mulkins sentenced

Posted: Wed May 16 14:57:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 16 14:57:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

work release.. followed by "4"-years probation he pleaded guilty to criminal confinement.. the most serious charge he faced. this stems from an incident that started at "harrold's beauty academy". that's where terre haute police say "mulkins" kidnapped his wife and took her to his home in farmersburg. the judge said he settled on work release because he wants "mulkins" to continue supporting his children. he's to have no contact with the victim during the "9"- year sentence. [b7]national police week at vermillion county jail-vo local officers spent time with people in the community
