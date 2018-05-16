Clear

Paris fire claims the life of 66-year-old woman

Paris fire claims the life of a woman

Posted: Wed May 16 14:55:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 16 14:55:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the edgar county coroner. officials say "66"-year-old "karen devers" was found un- responsive after her home caught fire. emergency crews were called out just before "11"- o'clock central time on east union street in paris. officials say no foul play is suspected. they say the fire remains under investigation. and.. another death investigation continues at this
