Speech to Text for Paris fire claims the life of 66-year-old woman

the edgar county coroner. officials say "66"-year-old "karen devers" was found un- responsive after her home caught fire. emergency crews were called out just before "11"- o'clock central time on east union street in paris. officials say no foul play is suspected. they say the fire remains under investigation. and.. another death investigation continues at this