Clear

Isolated showers and storms. Warm. High: 81°

Detailed Forecast: The News 10 viewing area is sandwiched in between two slow moving fronts. This will keep continued showers and storms in the forecast now through the weekend. Again, there's not one particular day that sticks out as an all day soaker, but just be weather aware. From our view, the area may finally clear itself of these systems by next week.

Posted: Wed May 16 09:43:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 16 09:43:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

the name of a man... found dead in knox county. the cororner's office says -- someone found a "45"-year-old farm worker dead yesterday afternoon -- near oaktown. he was near his work pick-up truck... and a water irrigator. the man's name will not be released -- until his family has been notified. the vigo county council continues
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

