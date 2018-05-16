Clear

Farm worker found dead near Oaktown

The man's name will not be released until his family has been notified.

the name of a man... found dead in knox county. the cororner's office says -- someone found a "45"-year-old farm worker dead yesterday afternoon -- near oaktown. he was near his work pick-up truck... and a water irrigator. the man's name will not be released -- until his family has been notified. the vigo county council continues
