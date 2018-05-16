Speech to Text for Traffic stop with a failed field sobriety test lands Clinton man in jail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

traffic stop.. leads to "1"-man behind bars this afternoon. it happened in clinton last night. police tell news 10.. this man "ben scott" was driving a motorcycle on the south-side of town. that's when -- an officer noticed unusual behavior. police say, "scott" was struggling to keep his balance -- only going "5"-miles per hour -- and didn't use his turn signal. "scott" was issued a field sobriety test.. and failed. further investigation found that "scott" was in possession of "2"-baggies of meth. "scott" remains in the vermillion county jail. he's facing charges for possession of meth .. paraphernalia -- and operating while intoxicated. happening today -- we could learn the name of a man... found dead in knox county. the cororner's office says -- someone found a "45"-year-old farm worker dead yesterday afternoon -- near oaktown. he was near his work pick-up truck... and a water irrigator. the man's name will not be released -- until his family has been notified. the vigo county council continues to explore options to deal with jail overcrowding. news 10's alia blackburn tells us -- money just approved by the council means -- some people could get out of jail faster. ////////// as vigo county's offender population increases... so does the workload ... "we just adapt to that ... we make changes within our own internal operations and shift around duties and responsibilitie s..." bill watson is the director of vigo county community corrections. tuesday -- he came before county council