Speech to Text for "Surviving the Color Run"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

color run. it's coming up saturday at deming park in terre haute. run on saturday, 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. cost: $25.00 get ready for an explosion of color during the surviving the color 5k run/walk! be sure to dress in white and we'll make sure you leave covered in color! not a runner? that's ok! we are all about having a fun time not setting records! this run benefits the organization team of mercy whom offers assistance to those left behind after an attempted or completed suicide. each year surviving the color will be dedicated in memory to those lost in our local community to suicide. saturday may 19th - 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. - race day packet pickup - meadows shopping center - 8:30 a.m. - pre-race ceremony - intersection of brown and ohio - 9:00 a.m. - 5k race start - 9:30 a.m. - food and refreshments are available and band begins playing! 1-855-225-5550 230-0887 survivingtheco lor.itsy ourrace.com about "surviving the color" color run. it's coming up saturday at deming park in terre haute. run on saturday, 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. cost: $25.00 get ready for an explosion of color during the surviving the color 5k run/walk! be sure to dress in white and we'll make sure you leave covered in color! not a runner? that's ok! we are all about having a fun time not setting records! this run benefits the organization team of mercy whom offers assistance to those left behind after an attempted or completed suicide. each year surviving the color will be dedicated in memory to those lost in our local community to suicide. saturday may 19th - 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. - race day packet pickup - meadows shopping center - 8:30 a.m. - pre-race ceremony -